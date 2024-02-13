Siemens, Hindalco, Eicher Motors Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Siemens Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Bosch Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Tuesday.

Siemens is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 4,755.7 crore and Rs 469.3 crore, respectively, for the October-December quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Hindalco Industries is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,509.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 51,163.2 crore, according to estimates.

Eicher Motors is expected to report a net profit of Rs 969.3 crore as against a revenue of Rs 4,069.2 crore for the quarter ended December, according to consensus estimates.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Bombay Burmah Trading Corp., Bengal & Assam Co., Borosil Ltd., Bosch Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Eris Lifesciences Ltd., Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., HLE Glascoat Ltd., Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., Innova Captab Ltd., Inox India Ltd., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., ITI Ltd., and Jindal Worldwide Ltd. will report their earnings on Tuesday.

Kama Holdings Ltd., Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corp., Kiocl Ltd., KP Energy Ltd., KRBL Ltd., La Opala Rg Ltd., Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd., Marksans Pharma Ltd., Magellanic Cloud Ltd., Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd., Mtar Technologies Ltd., Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd., National Aluminium Co., Info Edge (India) Ltd., NBCC (India) Ltd., Nesco Ltd., NRB Bearings Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Prime Focus Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd., will also report their earnings for the quarter ended December on Tuesday.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corp., Power Mech Projects Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., PTC Industries Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., RHI Magnesita India Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., SEPC Ltd., Sequent Scientific Ltd., Sindhu Trade Links Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Tarsons Products Ltd., Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd., Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd., and West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. are among the other companies that will report their earnings on Tuesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday: