Siemens Energy Q4 Results: Profit, Revenue Surge; Dividend Announced

Siemens Energy India Ltd. reported a solid jump in revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Revenue from operations jumped 27% to Rs 2,646 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,079 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing. The company follows an October-September fiscal year.

Net profit increased 31% to Rs 360 crore from Rs 273 crore last year. The profit margin was impacted by change in revenue mix with a higher share of Project business, the company said. For the full year, the bottomline surged 83% to Rs 1,100 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation soared nearly 25% to Rs 479 crore, from Rs 385 crore. Higher raw material costs weighed on the margin, causing a 40 basis points contraction to 18.1%.

Income from power transmission segment rose 48% and power generation by 11% during the quarter.