Siemens Energy Q4 Results: Profit, Revenue Surge; Dividend Announced
Siemens Energy's order backlog stood at Rs 16,205 crore in FY25, up 47% compared to the previous fiscal.
Siemens Energy India Ltd. reported a solid jump in revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Revenue from operations jumped 27% to Rs 2,646 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,079 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing. The company follows an October-September fiscal year.
Net profit increased 31% to Rs 360 crore from Rs 273 crore last year. The profit margin was impacted by change in revenue mix with a higher share of Project business, the company said. For the full year, the bottomline surged 83% to Rs 1,100 crore.
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation soared nearly 25% to Rs 479 crore, from Rs 385 crore. Higher raw material costs weighed on the margin, causing a 40 basis points contraction to 18.1%.
Income from power transmission segment rose 48% and power generation by 11% during the quarter.
Siemens Energy's order backlog stood at Rs 16,205 crore in FY25, up 47% compared to the previous fiscal.
SEIL said it is expanding its transformer and switchgear factories and has launched a state-of-the-art Industrial Steam Turbine Service Centre in Raipur.
"Healthy order backlog and continuous operational excellence helped us improve profitability for Q4 FY2025," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Mendonca.
The company announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid from Feb. 18, 2026.
Siemens Energy India shares settled 4.7% lower at Rs 3,162.9 on the NSE, ahead of the results, compared to 0.4% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 16% since listing in January.