Shree Cement Q3 Revenue Up, Godrej Consumer Product Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap

NDTV ProfitEarningsShree Cement Q3 Revenue Up, Godrej Consumer Product Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.

31 Jan 2024, 11:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Shree Cement manufacturing facility (Source:&nbsp;Shree Cement/Facebook)</p></div>
A Shree Cement manufacturing facility (Source: Shree Cement/Facebook)

Shree Cement Ltd.'s third-quarter profit surged, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 2.5 times year-on-year to Rs 701.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 536.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue surged 21.5% to Rs 5,223.2 crore, as against Rs 4,299.3 crore over the same period last year and an estimate of Rs 4,988 crore.

The board has approved a dividend of Rs 50 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 581.06 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 546.34 crore over the same period last year.

Ebitda margin expanded to 22.97%.

Shree Cement Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 5,223.2 crore vs Rs 4,299.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,988 crore).

  • Ebitda up 73.9% at Rs 1,263.9 crore vs Rs 726.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,090.4 crore).

  • Margin up 729 bps at 24.2% vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.9%).

  • Net profit at Rs 701.9 crore vs Rs 281.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 572.1 crore).

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,659.6 crore vs Rs 3,598.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,734.5 crore).

  • Ebitda up 15.7% at Rs 840.7 crore vs Rs 726.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 803.3 crore).

  • Margin up 278 bps at 22.97% vs 20.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.5%).

  • Net profit up 6.4% at Rs 581.06 crore vs Rs 546.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 555.9 crore).

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 25.5% at Rs 2,117.3 crore vs Rs 1,686.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,104.6 crore).

  • Ebitda up 46.4% at Rs 262 crore vs Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 248.1 crore).

  • Margin up 176 bps at 12.4% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate 11.8%).

  • Net profit up 58.1% at Rs 167.9 crore vs Rs 106.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 155.9 crore).

Ajanta Pharma Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,105.2 crore vs Rs 971.8 crore.

  • Ebitda up 85.2% at Rs 314.1 crore vs Rs 169.6 crore.

  • Margin at 28.4% vs 17.5%.

  • Net profit up 56.1% at Rs 210 crore vs Rs 134.5 crore.

Dixon Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 100.4% at Rs 4,818.3 crore vs Rs 2,404.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,568.4 crore).

  • Ebitda up 66% at Rs 184.4 crore vs Rs 111.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 185 crore).

  • Margin down 79 bps at 3.82% vs 4.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.43%).

  • Net profit up 87.1% at Rs 97.1 crore vs Rs 51.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.6 crore).

Westlife Foodworld Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 600.3 crore vs Rs 611.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657.8 crore).

  • Ebitda down 10% at Rs 92.02 crore vs Rs 102.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110 crore).

  • Margin down 138 bps at 15.3% vs 16.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.7%).

  • Net profit down 52.6% at Rs 17.24 crore vs Rs 36.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30 crore).

DB Realty Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 77.1% at Rs 142.8 crore vs Rs 622.8 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 80.61 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 646.69 crore.

  • Margin at 56.44%.

  • Net profit at Rs 462.6 crore vs loss of Rs 622.7 crore.

  • Company had income worth Rs 403.2 crore through divestment of stake in subsidiaries in the quarter under review.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 12.4% at Rs 1,245.1 crore vs Rs 1,421 crore.

  • Ebitda down 18.4% at Rs 642.5 crore vs Rs 763 crore.

  • Margin down 209 bps at 51.6% vs 53.7%.

  • Net profit down 14.2% at Rs 538.2 crore vs Rs 627.2 crore.

  • Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6.3 per share.

Nilkamal Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 803.5 crore vs Rs 754.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 811.9 crore).

  • Ebitda down 4.5% at Rs 72.9 crore vs Rs 76.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 77.4 crore).

  • Margin down 104 bps at 9.07% vs 10.11% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.5%).

  • Net profit down 11.4% at Rs 29.4 crore vs Rs 33.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.8 crore).

Relaxo Footwears Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 712.7 crore vs Rs 681 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 766.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 20.7% at Rs 87.16 crore vs Rs 72.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.1 crore).

  • Margin up 162 bps at 12.2% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).

  • Net profit up 28.1% at Rs 38.57 crore vs Rs 30.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.8 crore).

DCM Shriram Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 7.3% at Rs 3,137.54 crore vs Rs 3,383.7 crore.

  • Ebitda down 19.7% at Rs 445.3 crore vs Rs 554.2 crore.

  •  Margin down 218 bps at 14.19% vs 16.37%.

  • Net profit down 29.7% at Rs 240.5 crore vs Rs 342.1 crore.

Data Patterns (India) Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 139.5 crore vs Rs 111.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 138.7 crore).

  • Ebitda up 27.6% at Rs 60.04 crore vs Rs 47.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 55.1 crore).

  • Margin up 96 bps at 43% vs 42.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 39.7%).

  • Net profit up 53% at Rs 50.97 crore vs Rs 33.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 43.9 crore).

Jindal Steel and Power Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6% at Rs 11,701.3 crore vs Rs 12,452.4 crore

    (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,311.4 crore).

  • Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 2,842.5 crore vs Rs 2,377.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,396 crore).

  • Margin up 520 bps at 24.3% vs 19.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.5%).

  • Net profit at Rs 1,928 crore vs Rs 518.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,115.7 crore).

  • Company had exceptional loss worth Rs 378.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Lux Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 2.7% at Rs 446.9 crore vs Rs 459.1 crore.

  • Ebitda up 5.4% at Rs 34.32 crore vs Rs 32.56 crore.

  • Margin up 58 bps at 7.7% vs 7.1%.

  • Net profit up 17.7% at Rs 19.49 crore vs Rs 16.56 crore.

Balaji Amines Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 34.6% at Rs 383.4 crore vs Rs 586 crore.

  • Ebitda down 41.9% at Rs 74.2 crore vs Rs 127.8 crore.

  • Margin down 245 bps at 19.4% vs 21.8%.

  • Net profit down 33.4% at Rs 55.77 crore vs Rs 83.79 crore.

Thomas Cook Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 24.2% at Rs 1,940.8 crore vs Rs 1,562.4 crore.

  • Ebitda up 82.6% at Rs 164.2 crore vs Rs 89.9 crore.

  • Margin up 270 bps at 8.5% vs 5.8%.

  • Net profit at Rs 90.5 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore.

Mankind Pharma Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 24.7% at Rs 2,607 crore vs Rs 2,090.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,374.1 crore).

  • Ebitda up 38.8% at Rs 606.5 crore vs Rs 437 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 592.3 crore).

  • Margin up 236 bps at 23.26% vs 20.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.9%).

  • Net profit up 55.5% at Rs 459.8 crore vs Rs 295.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 425.2 crore).

GMR Airports Infra Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20.2% at Rs 2,116.7 crore vs Rs 1,761.5 crore.

  • Ebitda up 6.6% at Rs 560.1 crore vs Rs 525.5 crore.

  • Margin down 337 bps at 26.46% vs 29.83%.

  • Net loss of Rs 486.4 crore vs profit of Rs 103.1 crore.

Swan Energy Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,591.7 crore vs Rs 101.1 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 255.8 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 13.6 crore.

  • Margin at 16.07%.

  • Net profit at Rs 220 crore vs loss of Rs 15.7 crore.

IRB Infra Developers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,968.5 crore vs Rs 1,514.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,871.7 crore).

  • Ebitda up 16.8% at Rs 869.4 crore vs Rs 744.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 850.5 crore).

  • Margin down 500 bps at 44.16% vs 49.17% (Bloomberg estimate: 45.40%).

  • Net profit up 32.5% at Rs 187.4 crore vs Rs 141.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 153.5 crore).

  • The company appointed Satinder Singh Rana as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Punjab and Sind Bank Q3 Earnings FY24

  • NII down 8.2% at Rs 739.3 crore vs Rs 805 crore.

  • Net profit down 69.4% at Rs 114.3 crore vs Rs 373.2 crore.

  • GNPA at 5.70% vs 6.23% (QoQ).

  • NNPA at 1.80% vs 1.88% (QoQ).

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.4% at Rs 3,043.9 crore vs Rs 2,637.8 crore.

  • Ebitda up 9.1% at Rs 430.55 crore vs Rs 394.6 crore.

  • Margin down 81 bps at 14.14% vs 14.95%.

  • Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 254.8 crore vs Rs 221.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 330 crore).

