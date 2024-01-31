Shree Cement Q3 Revenue Up, Godrej Consumer Product Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
Shree Cement Ltd.'s third-quarter profit surged, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 2.5 times year-on-year to Rs 701.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 536.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue surged 21.5% to Rs 5,223.2 crore, as against Rs 4,299.3 crore over the same period last year and an estimate of Rs 4,988 crore.
The board has approved a dividend of Rs 50 per share.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
Net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 581.06 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 546.34 crore over the same period last year.
Ebitda margin expanded to 22.97%.
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday:
Shree Cement Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 5,223.2 crore vs Rs 4,299.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,988 crore).
Ebitda up 73.9% at Rs 1,263.9 crore vs Rs 726.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,090.4 crore).
Margin up 729 bps at 24.2% vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.9%).
Net profit at Rs 701.9 crore vs Rs 281.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 572.1 crore).
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,659.6 crore vs Rs 3,598.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,734.5 crore).
Ebitda up 15.7% at Rs 840.7 crore vs Rs 726.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 803.3 crore).
Margin up 278 bps at 22.97% vs 20.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.5%).
Net profit up 6.4% at Rs 581.06 crore vs Rs 546.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 555.9 crore).
Motherson Sumi Wiring Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.5% at Rs 2,117.3 crore vs Rs 1,686.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,104.6 crore).
Ebitda up 46.4% at Rs 262 crore vs Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 248.1 crore).
Margin up 176 bps at 12.4% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate 11.8%).
Net profit up 58.1% at Rs 167.9 crore vs Rs 106.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 155.9 crore).
Ajanta Pharma Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,105.2 crore vs Rs 971.8 crore.
Ebitda up 85.2% at Rs 314.1 crore vs Rs 169.6 crore.
Margin at 28.4% vs 17.5%.
Net profit up 56.1% at Rs 210 crore vs Rs 134.5 crore.
Dixon Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 100.4% at Rs 4,818.3 crore vs Rs 2,404.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,568.4 crore).
Ebitda up 66% at Rs 184.4 crore vs Rs 111.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 185 crore).
Margin down 79 bps at 3.82% vs 4.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.43%).
Net profit up 87.1% at Rs 97.1 crore vs Rs 51.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.6 crore).
Westlife Foodworld Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 600.3 crore vs Rs 611.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657.8 crore).
Ebitda down 10% at Rs 92.02 crore vs Rs 102.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110 crore).
Margin down 138 bps at 15.3% vs 16.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.7%).
Net profit down 52.6% at Rs 17.24 crore vs Rs 36.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30 crore).
DB Realty Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 77.1% at Rs 142.8 crore vs Rs 622.8 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 80.61 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 646.69 crore.
Margin at 56.44%.
Net profit at Rs 462.6 crore vs loss of Rs 622.7 crore.
Company had income worth Rs 403.2 crore through divestment of stake in subsidiaries in the quarter under review.
Great Eastern Shipping Co. Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.4% at Rs 1,245.1 crore vs Rs 1,421 crore.
Ebitda down 18.4% at Rs 642.5 crore vs Rs 763 crore.
Margin down 209 bps at 51.6% vs 53.7%.
Net profit down 14.2% at Rs 538.2 crore vs Rs 627.2 crore.
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 6.3 per share.
Nilkamal Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 803.5 crore vs Rs 754.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 811.9 crore).
Ebitda down 4.5% at Rs 72.9 crore vs Rs 76.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 77.4 crore).
Margin down 104 bps at 9.07% vs 10.11% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.5%).
Net profit down 11.4% at Rs 29.4 crore vs Rs 33.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.8 crore).
Relaxo Footwears Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 712.7 crore vs Rs 681 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 766.3 crore).
Ebitda up 20.7% at Rs 87.16 crore vs Rs 72.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.1 crore).
Margin up 162 bps at 12.2% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).
Net profit up 28.1% at Rs 38.57 crore vs Rs 30.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.8 crore).
DCM Shriram Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.3% at Rs 3,137.54 crore vs Rs 3,383.7 crore.
Ebitda down 19.7% at Rs 445.3 crore vs Rs 554.2 crore.
Margin down 218 bps at 14.19% vs 16.37%.
Net profit down 29.7% at Rs 240.5 crore vs Rs 342.1 crore.
Data Patterns (India) Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 139.5 crore vs Rs 111.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 138.7 crore).
Ebitda up 27.6% at Rs 60.04 crore vs Rs 47.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 55.1 crore).
Margin up 96 bps at 43% vs 42.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 39.7%).
Net profit up 53% at Rs 50.97 crore vs Rs 33.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 43.9 crore).
Jindal Steel and Power Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 11,701.3 crore vs Rs 12,452.4 crore
(Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,311.4 crore).
Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 2,842.5 crore vs Rs 2,377.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,396 crore).
Margin up 520 bps at 24.3% vs 19.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.5%).
Net profit at Rs 1,928 crore vs Rs 518.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,115.7 crore).
Company had exceptional loss worth Rs 378.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Lux Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.7% at Rs 446.9 crore vs Rs 459.1 crore.
Ebitda up 5.4% at Rs 34.32 crore vs Rs 32.56 crore.
Margin up 58 bps at 7.7% vs 7.1%.
Net profit up 17.7% at Rs 19.49 crore vs Rs 16.56 crore.
Balaji Amines Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 34.6% at Rs 383.4 crore vs Rs 586 crore.
Ebitda down 41.9% at Rs 74.2 crore vs Rs 127.8 crore.
Margin down 245 bps at 19.4% vs 21.8%.
Net profit down 33.4% at Rs 55.77 crore vs Rs 83.79 crore.
Thomas Cook Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.2% at Rs 1,940.8 crore vs Rs 1,562.4 crore.
Ebitda up 82.6% at Rs 164.2 crore vs Rs 89.9 crore.
Margin up 270 bps at 8.5% vs 5.8%.
Net profit at Rs 90.5 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore.
Mankind Pharma Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.7% at Rs 2,607 crore vs Rs 2,090.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,374.1 crore).
Ebitda up 38.8% at Rs 606.5 crore vs Rs 437 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 592.3 crore).
Margin up 236 bps at 23.26% vs 20.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.9%).
Net profit up 55.5% at Rs 459.8 crore vs Rs 295.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 425.2 crore).
GMR Airports Infra Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.2% at Rs 2,116.7 crore vs Rs 1,761.5 crore.
Ebitda up 6.6% at Rs 560.1 crore vs Rs 525.5 crore.
Margin down 337 bps at 26.46% vs 29.83%.
Net loss of Rs 486.4 crore vs profit of Rs 103.1 crore.
Swan Energy Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,591.7 crore vs Rs 101.1 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 255.8 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 13.6 crore.
Margin at 16.07%.
Net profit at Rs 220 crore vs loss of Rs 15.7 crore.
IRB Infra Developers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,968.5 crore vs Rs 1,514.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,871.7 crore).
Ebitda up 16.8% at Rs 869.4 crore vs Rs 744.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 850.5 crore).
Margin down 500 bps at 44.16% vs 49.17% (Bloomberg estimate: 45.40%).
Net profit up 32.5% at Rs 187.4 crore vs Rs 141.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 153.5 crore).
The company appointed Satinder Singh Rana as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
Punjab and Sind Bank Q3 Earnings FY24
NII down 8.2% at Rs 739.3 crore vs Rs 805 crore.
Net profit down 69.4% at Rs 114.3 crore vs Rs 373.2 crore.
GNPA at 5.70% vs 6.23% (QoQ).
NNPA at 1.80% vs 1.88% (QoQ).
Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.4% at Rs 3,043.9 crore vs Rs 2,637.8 crore.
Ebitda up 9.1% at Rs 430.55 crore vs Rs 394.6 crore.
Margin down 81 bps at 14.14% vs 14.95%.
Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 254.8 crore vs Rs 221.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 330 crore).