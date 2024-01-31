Shree Cement Q3 Revenue Up, Godrej Consumer Product Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap

Shree Cement Ltd.'s third-quarter profit surged, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 2.5 times year-on-year to Rs 701.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 536.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue surged 21.5% to Rs 5,223.2 crore, as against Rs 4,299.3 crore over the same period last year and an estimate of Rs 4,988 crore.

The board has approved a dividend of Rs 50 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 581.06 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 546.34 crore over the same period last year.

Ebitda margin expanded to 22.97%.