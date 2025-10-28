Shree Cement Q2 Net Profit Jumps 4X; Dividend Of Rs 80 Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Shree Cement Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year rose fourfold to Rs 309 crore in quarter ended September.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 76.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue rose by 17.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 4,054 crore. The rise in revenue was driven by volumes, premiumisation push and value over volume strategy adopted by the company.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 58.8% year-on-year to Rs 974 crore supported by operational efficiencies and strategic cost management. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5%.