Shree Cement Q2 Net Profit Jumps 4X; Dividend Of Rs 80 Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
In addition, the company on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share for the fiscal 2026.
Shree Cement Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year rose fourfold to Rs 309 crore in quarter ended September.
This is in comparison to profit of Rs 76.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.
Revenue rose by 17.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 4,054 crore. The rise in revenue was driven by volumes, premiumisation push and value over volume strategy adopted by the company.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 58.8% year-on-year to Rs 974 crore supported by operational efficiencies and strategic cost management. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5%.
Shree Cement Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.4% to Rs 4,761.07 crore versus Rs 4,054.17 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 308.51 crore versus Rs 76.44 crore.
Ebitda up 59% to Rs 973.96 crore versus Rs 613.48 crore.
Margin at 20.5% versus 15.1%.
The Gurugram-based company's total cement sales volume were up 6.8% year-on-year basis. Sales of premium products jumped to 21.1% of the total trade volume in comparison to 14.9% in the corresponding previous quarter.
Shree Cement Dividend
Shree Cement has announced an interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 88.65 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Nov. 3 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The dividend will be paid from Nov. 14 the company added.
The company in July had given interim dividend of Rs 60 per share and on Feb. 5 it gave an interim dividend of Rs 50.
In the previous financial year, Shree Cement gave Rs 396.89 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 110 per share.
Shree Cement Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.02% lower at Rs 28,585 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Shree Cement's shares have risen 14.08% in the last 12 months and 11.25% year-to-date.
Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, 17 recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,1741 implies an upside of 11%.