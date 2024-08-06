Shree Cement Q1 Results: Profit Down 51%, Misses Estimates

Shree Cement Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 51.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's profit fell to Rs 278 crore in the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 510 crore.

One of the main factors that impacted the cement maker's Q1 earnings were higher depreciation and amortisation expenses, which more than doubled to Rs 704.26 crore, compared to Rs 339.45 crore a year ago.