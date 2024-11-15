Shree Cement MD Bets On Growth In Second Half On Cost-Cutting, Premiumisation Measures

Shree Cement’s Ebitda for the quarter under review nosedived 30.8% YoY to Rs 613 crore from Rs 886 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Despite the sharp decline, Akhoury is hopeful of a turnaround in the second half, on the back of enhanced focus on cost optimisation and premiumisation of the portfolio.

“We would try to give a lower cost versus previous quarters. We are hopeful that with the demand going up and our cost strategy working out, with a focus on premium products, we should see a better Ebitda in the next two quarters,” he said.