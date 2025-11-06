Shipping Corp Q2 Results: Date, Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History
Shipping Corporation of India will host its Q2 FY26 earnings call on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. IST.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, later this week. The company shared the schedule for the earnings release in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday, Nov. 7. The Board will review and approve the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
In addition, the Board will consider the declaration of an interim dividend. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the declaration.
Shareholders holding shares in dematerialised form with updated bank account details will receive payments electronically. Those who have not updated their bank details will be sent dividend warrants, demand drafts or cheques at their registered addresses.
Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
SCI has informed that its trading window has been closed since Oct. 1. It will remain shut until 48 hours after the declaration of the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
If the Board declares an interim dividend during its meeting on Nov. 7, the trading window closure will be extended. In that case, it will remain closed until 48 hours after the record date for payment of the interim dividend, as decided by the Board.
Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Shipping Corporation of India will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Monday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., IST.
Shareholders and analysts can join the call using the following universal access numbers:
+91 22 6280 1342
+91 22 7115 8243
Shipping Corporation of India Q1 Results
Shipping Corporation of India reported a 13.1% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY26, which stood at Rs 1,316.04 crore compared to Rs 1,514.27 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. The company’s net profit rose 22% YoY to Rs 354.17 crore, up from Rs 291.48 crore. Ebitda fell 4% to Rs 488.99 crore from Rs 509.65 crore, but the margin expanded to 37.2% from 33.7% YoY.
Shipping Corporation of India Share Price History
Shares of the Shipping Corporation of India have fallen 0.95% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. Shipping Corporation's share price have risen 16.69% in the last month while increasing over 50% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the share price has risen by 23.66% and in the last year, it has risen by over 17%.
At 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, Shipping Corporation of India shares were trading 4.54% up at Rs 261.55 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.
Shipping Corporation of India’s stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 280.50 on Oct. 24, while its 52-week low was Rs 138.26 on March 3.