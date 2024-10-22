Shanthi Gears Q2 Results: Reports 21.9% Increase In Net Profit

Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd. announced a 21.9% increase in profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 25.63 crore, up from Rs 21.02 crore during the same period last year.

For the six-month period ending Sept. 30, 2024, profit after tax rose to Rs 47.29 crore, compared to Rs 39.14 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the quarter grew to Rs 158.45 crore, up from Rs 139.36 crore in the same quarter last year. For the six-month period, total income reached Rs 300.66 crore, compared to Rs 264.80 crore in the previous year.

The company reported revenue of Rs 155.1 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 15% increase year-over-year. Additionally, Shanthi Gears achieved a return on average invested capital of 60% during the quarter.

The company generated free cash flow of Rs 4.2 crore and reported an unexecuted order book of Rs 317 crore as of Sept. 30, 2024.

