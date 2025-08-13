Senco Gold Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges To Rs 104.6 Crore

Senco Gold Ltd’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 104.6 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 51.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, driven by robust retail sales and operational efficiency. Revenue from operations in the quarter rose 30% to Rs 1,826.2 crore from Rs 1,403.8 crore, marking the company’s 'highest-ever first-quarter topline', it said.

Same-store sales growth stood at 19.6%, while the non-East markets contributed 17.5% of retail turnover.