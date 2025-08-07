Business NewsEarningsSchneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 15% To Rs 41 Crore
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 15% To Rs 41 Crore

Total revenues rose to Rs 625.93 during the period compared to Rs 595.51 crore in FY25.

07 Aug 2025, 09:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Total expense increased to Rs 570.04 crore in the April-June quarter against Rs 530.20 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>(Source: Schneider Electric Infra website)</p></div>
Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday reported a nearly 15% decline in its net profit to Rs 41.24 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

