Schaeffler India Q3 Results: Profit At Rs 236.41 Crore
Schaeffler India follows the January-December financial year.
Schaeffler India on Wednesday said its consolidated profit grew marginally to Rs 236.41 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, from Rs 232.76 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter, however, rose 14% to Rs 2,116.3 crore in the third quarter of 2024, from Rs 1,853.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Our domestic business continued its growth momentum as we progressed into the second half of the year."
"Despite a challenging market environment, the automotive technologies and bearings and industrial solutions business showed an upward trend," Harsha Kadam, Managing Director and chief executive officer at Schaeffler India said in a statement.
The sustained quality of earnings reflects the company's constant focus on cost management and realization of financial and operating margins, he added.