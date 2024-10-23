Schaeffler India Q3 Results: Profit At Rs 236.41 Crore

Schaeffler India on Wednesday said its consolidated profit grew marginally to Rs 236.41 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, from Rs 232.76 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter, however, rose 14% to Rs 2,116.3 crore in the third quarter of 2024, from Rs 1,853.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.