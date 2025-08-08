SBI, Tata Motors, Voltas, Siemens, Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd., and Voltas Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Friday.

The country’s largest lender is expected to post a standalone net profit of Rs 16,964 crore, down 0.4% on year, according to a poll by Bloomberg. During the quarter ended March, the bank’s bottom line was at Rs 18,643 crore.

This is on the back of lower profitability with net interest income seen at Rs 42,430 crore, down over 3% on year. In the March quarter, NII was at Rs 42,775 crore. Consequently, NIM is seen at 2.85%, lower than 3.15% in the quarter ago.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: