SBI Q2 Results: Yes Bank Stake Sale Boosts Profit; Asset Quality Improves

State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 20,159 crore in the September quarter of financial year ending March 2026, representing a 10% jump from a year ago period.

SBI's net profit was boosted by the stake sale in Yes Bank, which contributed Rs 4,593 crore to the topline.

This exceptional gain helped aid the bank's core operational performance.

Operating profit saw a decline of 6.8% YoY, falling to Rs 27,311 crore from Rs 29,294 crore.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) registered growth of 3% on a year-on-year basis, reaching Rs 42,984 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank showed significant improvement. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio improved to 1.73% from 1.83% in the previous quarter.

The Net NPA ratio also saw a healthy decline, falling to 0.42% from 0.47% quarter-on-quarter.

However, the bank increased its provisions, which rose 19.9% on a year-on-year basis and 13.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 5,400 crore.