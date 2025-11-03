SBI Q2 Results This Week: Check Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price And More

India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, is among hundreds of companies that are going to announce their earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 this week. These results will be critical in understanding SBI’s financial performance for the July-September period of FY26.

The lender will also hold a conference call with investors and analysts after declaring its results for Q2FY26. The meeting aims to discuss the bank’s performance, key financial highlights, and business outlook for the coming quarters.