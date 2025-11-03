SBI Q2 Results This Week: Check Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price And More
State Bank Of India Quarterly Results: The largest public sector lender will also hold a conference call with investors and analysts after declaring its results for Q2FY26.
India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, is among hundreds of companies that are going to announce their earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 this week. These results will be critical in understanding SBI’s financial performance for the July-September period of FY26.
The lender will also hold a conference call with investors and analysts after declaring its results for Q2FY26. The meeting aims to discuss the bank’s performance, key financial highlights, and business outlook for the coming quarters.
SBI Q2 Results Date
The bank has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Central Board will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4, in Mumbai. At the upcoming meeting, the Board will consider and approve the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with other routine business matters, SBI said in the filing dated Oct. 18.
SBI Q2 Results Investor Meeting
The lender has also announced that its management will hold an interaction with analysts and institutional investors on Nov. 4, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. This will follow after the declaration of its financial results for the second quarter of FY26.
“We refer to the intimation submitted to the Exchanges vide letter No. CC/S&B/AND/2025-26/534 regarding interaction with analysts on 04.11.2025 at 5.15 p.m. (revised time) post declaration of Q2FY26 financial results by the Bank,” it said.
Date: Nov. 4, 2025
Venue: State Bank Bhavan Auditorium, State Bank of India, Corporate Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 400021
Live Webcast: Available online at https://webcastlive.co.in/sbi
SBI Q2 Results Trading Window
The bank’s trading window for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives/dependents has been closed from Oct. 1. The restrictions will remain in effect till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q2FY26. This announcement has been made in accordance with its ‘Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading’.
SBI Q1FY26 Results
In Q1FY26, SBI reported a slight decline in Net Interest Income at Rs 41,072 crore, down 0.13% from Rs 41,125 crore in Q1FY25. The Bank’s Net Interest Margin declined from 3.22% to 2.90% in Q1FY26.
Operating profit rose 15.49% to Rs 30,544 crore from Rs 26,449 crore. Net profit increased 12.48% to Rs 19,160 crore compared to Rs 17,035 crore. Net NPA improved by 10 basis points to 0.47%. Gross advances grew 11.61% to Rs 42.54 lakh crore from Rs 38.12 lakh crore, reflecting strong credit growth.
SBI Share Price History
Over the last five trading sessions on the NSE, SBI shares have gained 1.52%. In the past one month, the stock has rallied 9.11%, while rising 19.78% in the last six months. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has advanced 19.30%, and over the last one year, it has gained 14.03%.
SBI shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 948.70 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 3, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 680 on March 3.
At 10:16 a.m. on Monday, SBI shares were trading 0.99% up at Rs 946.30 apiece on the NSE, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.