SBI Q1 Results: Operating Profit, Other Income Aid Bottom Line; Asset Quality Stable

Strong operating performance, uptick in other income and loan growth helped State Bank of India to post a 13% jump in standalone net profit, beating analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender posted a profit of Rs 19,160 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 17,035 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 16,964 crore.

Operating profit of SBI rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 30,544 crore and other income jumped 54% to Rs 17,345 crore. However, rise in provisions and tepid profitability capped the gains. Loan-loss provisions of the lender rose over 9% to Rs 4,934 crore.

Net interest income of the bank was largely flat on year at Rs 41,072 crore, as compared to analysts' estimate of Rs 42,430 crore. Sequentially, the NII fell 4%. Consequently, the net interest margin also declined to 3.02% as against 3.15% a quarter ago.

The bank's NIM trajectory will be a 'U-shaped' one, with some dip in the second and third quarter but a bounce back in the fourth quarter, Chairperson CS Setty told reporters at the post-earnings conference. He expects the NIM in Q4 to remain the same as that of the last year at 3.15%.

When asked if he expects NIM to fall below 3%, Setty said that the guidance on NIM will remain at 3% on an annualised basis.

Asset quality of the public sector bank was stable, with gross non-performing assets ratio slightly rising to 1.83% as of June end from 1.82% in January-March. Setty expects the bank's GNPA ratio to remain below 2% through cycles. Net NPA ratio remained flat QoQ at 0.47%.

Slippage ratio of the bank was at 0.75% as of June end as against 0.42% a quarter ago. Credit cost of the bank was at 0.47%, higher than 0.39% a quarter ago.

SBI's deposits rose 11.66% on year to Rs 54.73 lakh crore. Current account and savings account ratio of the bank came at 39.36% at the end of June as against 39.97% a quarter ago.