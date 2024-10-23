SBI Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises 39%, But Misses Estimates

SBI Life's solvency ratio rose to 2.04% during the quarter under review, compared to 2.01% in the June quarter.

The 13th month persistency ratio rose to 86.4% from 85.4%, at the end of first half of financial year 2025, whereas the 61st month persistency ratio improved to 61.9% from 57.5% in the year-ago period.

Shares of SBI Life Insurance rose following the second quarter results even as the insurer's bottom-line missed estimates. The scrip was trading 0.71% lower at Rs 1,710.15 apiece, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 19.62% year-to-date, and by 28.04% over the past 12 months.

Thirty three of the 34 analysts tracking SBI Life have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 19.7%.

(This is a developing story.)