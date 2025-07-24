SBI Life Insurance Q1 Results: Profit Up 14%, Net Premium Income Rises To Rs 17,179 crore

The insurer's margin expansion during the quarter was supported by a combination of strategic initiatives. A key driver was the shift in product mix towards higher-margin segments such as non-participating and protection products. The company also undertook active repricing of its offerings to better align with evolving market dynamics. Additionally, the introduction of riders—achieving a healthy 40% attachment rate—helped enhance the overall profitability of its portfolio.

SBI Life has reiterated its VNB margin guidance of 26–28%, with a positive bias, reflecting confidence in its product strategy and execution capabilities.

The insurer maintains strong pricing discipline in its non-PAR savings segment by aligning product pricing with prevailing market yields. Despite persistent competition in agency recruitment, the company believes its support infrastructure and real-time monitoring systems place it in a strong position to retain and grow its agent base. As of the latest update, SBI Life commands a 21.3% share in the private market and a 7.8% share of the total market in terms of new business premium, reinforcing its leadership and execution strength in the life insurance sector.

Looking ahead to FY26, SBI Life continues to guide for mid-teen overall growth, supported by a robust distribution network and disciplined pricing strategy. The insurer will be working on increasing its agency share with the same level of product mix.