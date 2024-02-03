SBI, KIMS, Grindwell Norton Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

State Bank of India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. and Grindwell Norton Ltd. will report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Saturday.

SBI is expected to report a net profit of Rs 13,325.9 crore for the quarter ended December, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The state lender had reported a profit of Rs 14,205.3 crore for the same quarter last year.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to post a net profit of Rs 87.2 as against a revenue of Rs 641.2 crore, according to estimates.

Also, Grindwell Norton is expected to post a net profit and revenue of Rs 102.1 crore and Rs 693.7 crore, respectively, for the October-December quarter on Saturday, according to consensus estimates.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd., GHCL Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., and IFGL Refractories Ltd. will also report their earnings on Saturday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Saturday: