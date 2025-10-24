SBI Card Q2 Results: Profit Rises 10% To Rs 445 Crore

Business NewsEarningsSBI Card Q2 Results: Profit Rises 10% To Rs 445 Crore
SBI Card's total revenue increased by 13% year-on-year at Rs 5,136 crore in second quarter of fiscal 2026, from Rs 4,556 crore a year ago.

24 Oct 2025, 10:00 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2025, was Rs 69,862 crore as against Rs 65,546 crore on March 31, 2025. (Photo source: Official website)</p></div>
Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2025, was Rs 69,862 crore as against Rs 65,546 crore on March 31, 2025. (Photo source: Official website)
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Friday reported 10.15% increase in net profit at Rs 445 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had a net profit of Rs 404 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal (FY25).

Total revenue increased by 13% year-on-year at Rs 5,136 crore in second quarter of fiscal 2026, from Rs 4,556 crore a year ago.

In a statement, SBI Card said the interest income increased by 9% at Rs 2,490 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,290 crore a year ago. Fees and commission income increased by 16% at Rs 2,471 crore in the quarter under review.

Finance costs declined by 4% to Rs 760 crore due to lower cost of borrowings. However, total operating cost increased by 24% at Rs 2,484 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,011 crore a year ago.

Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2025, was Rs 69,862 crore as against Rs 65,546 crore on March 31, 2025.

Gross non-performing assets were at 2.85% of gross advances as of Sept. 30, 2025, as against 3.27% a year ago.

Shares of SBI Card closed at Rs 930.40 apiece, up 0.21% over the previous close on BSE.

