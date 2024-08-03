SBI, Bank Of India, Divi's Labs Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

State Bank of India, Bank of India, and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Saturday.

SBI is expected to post a net profit of around Rs 16,595 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Bank of India is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,800 crore, while Divi's Lab may post a net profit of Rs 455 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include JK Tyre Industries Ltd. and Affle (India) Ltd.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday: