Saregama India Q2 Results: Profit Falls 6.2% To Rs 44.95 Crore

Music label Saregama India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6.2% fall in its net profit to Rs 44.95 crore for the second quarter of the 2024-25 financial year despite a 40.5% increase in revenue. Saregama India, which is a part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, posted a net profit of Rs 47.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, a statement said.