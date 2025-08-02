Sarda Energy Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. reported a surge in both profit and revenue in the first quarter of financial year 2026.
The bottom line jumped over twofold to Rs 434 crore from Rs 199 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Sarda Energy Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 76.3% at Rs 1,633 crore versus Rs 926 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 617 crore versus Rs 261 crore.
Margin at 37.8% versus 28.1%.
Net profit at Rs 434 crore versus Rs 199 crore.
The shares of Sarda Energy closed 1.83% lower at Rs 439.3 on Friday, compared to a 0.82% decline in the benchmark index Nifty 50 at close.
The scrip slipped over 62.10% in the last 12 months and declined 8.98% on a year-to-date basis. The only analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock with the price target set at Rs 570, implying a 29.8% upside.