Sanghi Industries Q1 Results: Revenue Rises 33% To Rs 223 Crore
Sanghi Industries Q1 Results: Revenue Rises 33% To Rs 223 Crore

The cement manufacturer reported a top-line of Rs 223 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 167 crore in the same quarter last year.

29 Jul 2024, 03:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Sanghi Industries website)</p></div>
(Source: Sanghi Industries website)

Sanghi Industries Ltd. reported a 33.8% year-on-year jump in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The cement manufacturer reported a top-line of Rs 223 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 167 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification.

The company reported a loss of Rs 89 crore for the three months ended June, which compares to a loss of Rs 189 crore reported in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss for the quarter were Rs 5 crore, in comparison to a loss of Rs 96 crore reported in the same period in the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 1.79% lower at Rs 97.45 apiece, as compared to a 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

Sanghi Industries Approves 50 Crore Shares Allotment to Ambuja Cements

Sanghi Industries Approves 50 Crore Shares Allotment to Ambuja Cements
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.

