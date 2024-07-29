Sanghi Industries Q1 Results: Revenue Rises 33% To Rs 223 Crore

Sanghi Industries Ltd. reported a 33.8% year-on-year jump in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The cement manufacturer reported a top-line of Rs 223 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 167 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification.

The company reported a loss of Rs 89 crore for the three months ended June, which compares to a loss of Rs 189 crore reported in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss for the quarter were Rs 5 crore, in comparison to a loss of Rs 96 crore reported in the same period in the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 1.79% lower at Rs 97.45 apiece, as compared to a 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.