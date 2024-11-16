Samvardhana Motherson To Continue Focus On Debt Reduction, Says COO Pankaj Mital

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. aims to reduce debt in the upcoming quarter, building on a strong performance in Q2, according to Chief Operating Officer Pankaj Mital.

In the September quarter of the ongoing financial year, the automotive component maker’s net profit swelled by 223% to Rs 948.81 crore from Rs 294.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda too climbed by 23% year-on-year to Rs 2,447.94 crore in the second quarter. Revenue rose 18% YoY to Rs 27,812 crore from Rs 23,527 crore.