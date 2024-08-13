Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Result: Profit, Revenue Rise

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. reported a 69% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025.

The auto components and equipment manufacturer recorded a net profit of Rs 1,097.2 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 648.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 28.5% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 28,867.96 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 44% year-on-year to Rs 2,775.3 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.6% from 8.6% in the same period previous year.

Shares of the company closed 2.82% lower at Rs 182.90 per share, compared to a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 87.25% year-to-date and 77.24% over the past 12 months.