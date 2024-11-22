Samhi Hotels Hopes To Maintain Double-Digit Revenue Growth Over Next Few Quarters

Samhi Hotels Ltd. is well-positioned to achieve high single-digit to early double-digit revenue growth for the next few fiscals given the demand and supply scenario in major cities across India, according to its Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Jakhanwala.

Jakhanwala, who is also the hospitality company's chief executive officer, told NDTV Profit that this growth will be achievable not just in the third and the fourth quarters of the current financial year, but continue in “the next few quarters to the next few fiscals”.

“We think, given the demand and supply dynamics across key Indian cities, maintaining a high single-digit to early double-digit total revenue growth is pretty achievable,” he said.