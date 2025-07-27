Sambhv Steel Tubes Eyes Rs 4,500-Crore Revenue By FY28 On Capacity Expansion

Sambhv Steel Tubes plans to double its revenue to approximately Rs 4,500 crore by FY28.

According to the company’s MD and CEO, Vikas Goyal, Sambhv Steel Tubes is on track to achieve revenue between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,300 crore in FY26. This is based on the company's Q1FY26 revenue of Rs 558 crore, he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

“Our Q1FY26 revenue is Rs 558 crore. Multiplying by 4 is equal to Rs 2,200 crore. So, it is around Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,300 crore. In FY28, we will double it. We are increasing our capacity of stainless steel to 200% and pipe capacity by 50%,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

On being asked about a topline of Rs 4,500 crore by FY28, the CEO answered in the positive.

A key strategy is to significantly alter the company's product mix in favour of stainless steel. The company is primarily engaged in the production of stainless steel pipes and tubes.

"We will have 30% of stainless steel in FY26, next year it will be 40%, and in FY28 it will be 50% of stainless steel," Goyal explained.