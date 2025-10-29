SAIL Q2 Results: Profit Down 44%, Margin Contracts
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) reported a 44% sequential dip in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 419 crore against Rs 745 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing posted on Wednesday.
Its revenue saw an uptick of 3% to Rs 26,704 crore compared to the last quarter's Rs 25,922 crore.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a downturn of 8.7%, arriving at Rs 2,528 crore as opposed to Rs 2,769 crore in the previous quarter.
The margin contracted to 9.5% from 10.7% from the preceding quarter.
SAIL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3% At Rs 26,704 crore versus Rs 2,5922 crore
Net Profit down 43.8% At Rs 419 Cr versus Rs 745 crore
Ebitda down 8.7% at Rs 2,528 crore versus Rs 2,769 crore
Margin At 9.5% Vs 10.7%
Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) closed 4.32% higher at Rs 236.68 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.29% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 8.89% in the last 12 months and 0.41% on a year-to-date basis.
Three analysts tracking the company, have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 23.2%.