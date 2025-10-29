SAIL Q2 Results: Profit Down 44%, Margin Contracts

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) reported a 44% sequential dip in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 419 crore against Rs 745 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing posted on Wednesday.

Its revenue saw an uptick of 3% to Rs 26,704 crore compared to the last quarter's Rs 25,922 crore.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a downturn of 8.7%, arriving at Rs 2,528 crore as opposed to Rs 2,769 crore in the previous quarter.

The margin contracted to 9.5% from 10.7% from the preceding quarter.