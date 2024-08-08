SAIL Q1 Results: Profit Down 62%, Misses Estimates
The central public sector enterprise's profit decreased to Rs 81.78 crore in the April–June quarter, as against Rs 212.48 crore in the year-ago period.
Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 62% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, missing analysts' expectations.
The central public sector enterprise's profit decreased to Rs 81.78 crore in the April–June quarter, as against Rs 212.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 744-crore consensus profit estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
SAIL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% to Rs 23,997.81 crore versus Rs 24,359.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,361 crore).
Ebitda up 35% to Rs 2,219.97 crore versus Rs 1,648.82 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,453 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.3% versus 6.8% (Estimate: 9.3%).
Net profit down 62% to Rs 81.78 crore versus Rs 212.48 crore (Estimate: Rs 744 crore).
Note: Exceptional loss of Rs 312 crore in current quarter mainly on the back of allowances payable to executive employees.