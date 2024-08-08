SAIL Q1 Results: Profit Down 62%, Misses Estimates

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 62% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, missing analysts' expectations.

The central public sector enterprise's profit decreased to Rs 81.78 crore in the April–June quarter, as against Rs 212.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 744-crore consensus profit estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.