RVNL Q2 Results: Profit Declines For Second Straight Quarter Despite Revenue Jump

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. reported a sharp decline in profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, weighed by higher expenses.

Consolidated net profit fell nearly 20% to Rs 230 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 287 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as per results announced on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive quarter of decline.

Revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 5,123 crore, from Rs 4,855 crore.

Operational performance also lagged, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation down 20% to Rs 217 crore. Margin contracted to 4.2% from 5.6% last year.