Business NewsEarningsRVNL Q1 Results: Net Profit Declines 40% Even As Revenue Sees Uptick
ADVERTISEMENT

RVNL Q1 Results: Net Profit Declines 40% Even As Revenue Sees Uptick

RVNL's bottom line fell to Rs 135 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 224 crore in the same period last year.

12 Aug 2025, 03:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: RVNL website)</p></div>
(Photo source: RVNL website)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s net profit declined 40% during the quarter ended June 30, according to the financial results declared by the public sector firm on Tuesday.

The company's bottom line fell to Rs 135 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 224 crore in the same period last year.

RVNL Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 3,909 crore versus Rs 4,074 crore.

  • Margin at 1.4% versus 4.5%.

  • Ebitda down 70.9% at Rs 52.9 crore versus Rs 182 crore.

  • Net profit down 39.9% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 224 crore.

(This is a developing story)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT