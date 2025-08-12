RVNL Q1 Results: Net Profit Declines 40% Even As Revenue Sees Uptick

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s net profit declined 40% during the quarter ended June 30, according to the financial results declared by the public sector firm on Tuesday.The company's bottom line fell to Rs 135 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 224 crore in the same period last year..Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 3,909 crore versus Rs 4,074 crore.Margin at 1.4% versus 4.5%. Ebitda down 70.9% at Rs 52.9 crore versus Rs 182 crore.Net profit down 39.9% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 224 crore..(This is a developing story)