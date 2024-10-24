RR Kabel Q2 Results: Profit Slips 33%, Revenue Up 12%

RR Kabel Ltd. posted a 33% decline in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to the financial results declared by the wires and cables manufacturer on Thursday.

The company's profit came in at Rs 49.5 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 74 crore in the year-ago period.

Even as the bottom line slipped, the revenue from operations clocked by RR Kabel rose 12% to Rs 1,810 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the revenue stood at Rs 1,610 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also faced a decline. It came in at Rs 86 crore, lower by 29% as compared to Rs 121 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin shrank by 280 basis points to 4.7% from 7.5% in the same period of the past fiscal.