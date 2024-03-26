RK Swamy Q3 Profit Rises 17% To Rs 5.6 Crore; Revenue Dips 5.5%

Integrated marketing services firm RK Swamy Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 17.8% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023..It had a net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from RK Swamy which was listed on BSE on March 12, 2024..However, its revenue from operations was down 5.5% to Rs 72.13 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 76.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal..Total expenses of RK Swamy were down 7.8% to Rs 60.45 crore in the December quarter..Shares of RK Swamy Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 275.65 on BSE, up 0.02% from the previous close.