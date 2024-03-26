RK Swamy Q3 Profit Rises 17% To Rs 5.6 Crore; Revenue Dips 5.5%

NDTV ProfitEarningsRK Swamy Q3 Profit Rises 17% To Rs 5.6 Crore; Revenue Dips 5.5%
RK Swamy Ltd, an integrated marketing services firm, reported a 17% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 5.6 crore, while revenue dipped 5.5% to Rs 72.13 crore.

26 Mar 2024, 10:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: RK Swamy official website)</p></div>
Integrated marketing services firm RK Swamy Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 17.8% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

It had a net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from RK Swamy which was listed on BSE on March 12, 2024.

However, its revenue from operations was down 5.5% to Rs 72.13 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 76.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses of RK Swamy were down 7.8% to Rs 60.45 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of RK Swamy Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 275.65 on BSE, up 0.02% from the previous close.

