RIL, JSW Steel, 360 One WAM, PVR Inox, L&T Tech, Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., L&T Technology Services and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Friday.

RIL is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 20,022.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,48,798 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

JSW Steel will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,765.5 crore and revenue of Rs 44,170.8 crore, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: