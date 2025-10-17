RIL, JSW Steel, 360 One WAM, PVR Inox, L&T Tech, Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday.
Reliance Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., L&T Technology Services and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Friday.
RIL is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 20,022.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,48,798 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
JSW Steel will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,765.5 crore and revenue of Rs 44,170.8 crore, according to estimates.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday:
JSW Steel Q2 Preview: Key Highlights (QoQ)
JSW Steel Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, with analysts expecting a mixed performance, as weaker realisations are likely to offset gains from robust domestic demand and steady volume growth.
While analysts see continued strength in India’s steel consumption and improving market share, margins could remain under pressure due to lower net sales realisations and higher input costs.
ALSO READ
JSW Steel Q2 Results Preview: Margin Expected To Contract Amid Softer Realisations, Strong Demand
Banking Sector Q2 Results Preview
India's banks are expected to report softer earnings for the September quarter, as narrowing net interest margins and weak trading gains weigh on profitability. Analysts, however, see stability in core earnings and expect commentary to turn more constructive on growth and asset quality.
Loan growth remained strong across most lenders during the quarter, supported by higher deposit mobilisation and an improvement in loan-to-deposit ratios. However, analysts expect profitability to be hit by margin pressure following the Reserve Bank of India's earlier repo-rate cuts and reduced treasury income. Despite that, lower credit costs and easing slippages in agriculture and microfinance loans could lend stability to core earnings.