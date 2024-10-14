Reliance Retail Q2 Results: Revenue Down 3.5%, Profit Rises Marginally

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s second quarter net profit saw a slight uptick, and revenue fell marginally. in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The net profit of the retail company climbed to Rs 2,836 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as per the results declared by the company on Monday. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it stood at Rs 2,800 crore.

The revenue from operations has fallen by 3.5% year-on-year to Rs 66,502 crore, as compared to Rs 68,937 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

Reliance Retail's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to Rs 5,850 crore, whereas the Ebitda margin expanded by 30 basis points in the same period to 8.8%.