Reliance Retail Q2 Results: Revenue Down 3.5%, Profit Rises Marginally
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s second quarter net profit saw a slight uptick, and revenue fell marginally. in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
The net profit of the retail company climbed to Rs 2,836 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as per the results declared by the company on Monday. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it stood at Rs 2,800 crore.
The revenue from operations has fallen by 3.5% year-on-year to Rs 66,502 crore, as compared to Rs 68,937 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.
Reliance Retail's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to Rs 5,850 crore, whereas the Ebitda margin expanded by 30 basis points in the same period to 8.8%.
Reliance Retail Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations fell 3.5% to Rs 66,502 crore versus Rs 68,937 crore.
Gross revenue decreased 1.1% to Rs 76,302 crore versus Rs 77,148 crore.
Ebitda rose 0.3% to Rs 5,850 crore versus Rs 5,830 crore.
Margin expanded to 8.8% from 8.5%.
Investment income fell 17.8% to Rs 175 crore from Rs 213 crore.
Depreciation increased 1.5% to Rs 1,420 crore from Rs 1,399 crore.
"Reliance Retail continues to make investments in technology and infrastructure to build a strong foundation for future growth and maintain market leadership. We continue to strengthen our customer proposition with innovative products that span everyday essentials to premium offerings," said Isha M. Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
"By continuously enhancing our assortment and innovating across categories, we are creating a shopping experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers and reinforces our leadership in the retail space," she added.
Shares of Reliance Retail's parent company, Reliance Industries, closed 0.05% up at Rs 2,745.50 apiece compared with a 0.66% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.