Reliance Retail Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Growth In Single Digit

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s second-quarter earnings grew in single digits compared to the previous quarter.

Consolidated net profit rose nearly 6% sequentially to Rs 3,457 crore in the July-September period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Friday.

Operating income, denoted as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), increased 6.9% to Rs 6,816 crore. Margin was flat.

The retail segment of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. includes consumer retail and a range of related services.