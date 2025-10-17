Reliance Retail Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Growth In Single Digit
Consolidated net profit rose nearly 6% sequentially to Rs 3,457 crore in the July-September period.
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s second-quarter earnings grew in single digits compared to the previous quarter.
Consolidated net profit rose nearly 6% sequentially to Rs 3,457 crore in the July-September period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Friday.
Operating income, denoted as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), increased 6.9% to Rs 6,816 crore. Margin was flat.
The retail segment of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. includes consumer retail and a range of related services.
Reliance Retail Q2FY26 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 79,128 crore versus Rs 73,720 crore (NDTV Profit estimate: Rs 77,979 crore).
Ebitda up 6.9% Rs 6,816 crore versus Rs 6,381 crore.
Margin at 8.6% versus 8.7%.
Net profit up 5.7% at Rs 3,457 crore versus Rs 3,271 crore.
Reliance Retail expanded its store network with 412 new store openings, taking the total store count to 19,821, with area under operation at 77.8 million square feet. The registered customer base grew to 369 million, according to a statement.
Grocery and fashion, and lifestyle businesses grew 23% and 22% year-on-year, respectively, led by festive buying.
Consumer electronics delivered 18% growth, aided by GST rate reduction and new launches. Laptops grew by 37%, mobiles by 22%, and appliances by 10%.
JioMart, quick hyper-local commerce platform, extended operations across 5,000 pin codes and serviced by over 3,000 stores in more than 1,000 cities. Customer base grew 120% quarter-on-quarter, deliveries jumped 42%
"GST rate changes will further accelerate consumption growth as consumers get the benefit of lower prices," Executive Director Isha Ambani said.
Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.5% higher at Rs 1,416.8 on the NSE, ahead of the results, compared to a 0.5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.