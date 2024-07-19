ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Retail Q1 Results: Profit Rose 4.6%, Revenue Growth Slowed
Net profit of India's biggest retailer increased 4.6% over the previous year to Rs 2,549 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s first quarter net profit rose while revenue grew at a slower pace compared to previous year.
Net profit of India's biggest retailer increased 4.6% over the previous year to Rs 2,549 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing by its parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd.
Reliance Retail Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations (net of GST) rose 6.6% to Rs 66,260 crore.
Gross revenue increased 8.1% to Rs 75,615 crore.
Ebitda rose 10.5% to Rs 5,664 crore.
Margin expanded to 8.5% from 8.2%.
In April-June, the retailer added 331 stores to take the total count to 18,918.
(This is a developing story).
