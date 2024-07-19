NDTV ProfitEarningsReliance Retail Q1 Results: Profit Rose 4.6%, Revenue Growth Slowed
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Retail Q1 Results: Profit Rose 4.6%, Revenue Growth Slowed

Net profit of India's biggest retailer increased 4.6% over the previous year to Rs 2,549 crore in the quarter-ended June.

19 Jul 2024, 07:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reliance Smart store. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Reliance Smart store. (Source: Company website)

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s first quarter net profit rose while revenue grew at a slower pace compared to previous year.

Net profit of India's biggest retailer increased 4.6% over the previous year to Rs 2,549 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing by its parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd.

ALSO READ

RIL Q1 Results: Profit Drops 18%, Margin Contracts By 120 Basis Points

Opinion
RIL Q1 Results: Profit Drops 18%, Margin Contracts By 120 Basis Points
Read More

Reliance Retail Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations (net of GST) rose 6.6% to Rs 66,260 crore.

  • Gross revenue increased 8.1% to Rs 75,615 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 10.5% to Rs 5,664 crore.

  • Margin expanded to 8.5% from 8.2%.

In April-June, the retailer added 331 stores to take the total count to 18,918.

(This is a developing story).

ALSO READ

Tug Of War: RIL Vs HDFC Bank To Keep Nifty Range-Bound

Opinion
Tug Of War: RIL Vs HDFC Bank To Keep Nifty Range-Bound
Read More
ALSO READ

Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat On Lower Interest Income

Opinion
Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat On Lower Interest Income
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT