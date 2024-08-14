Reliance Power Q1 Results: Net Loss At Rs 98 Crore

Reliance Power Ltd. reported a net loss in the first quarter of this financial year.

The power generator recorded a net loss of Rs 97.85 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to a loss of Rs 296.31 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased by 4.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,992.2 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 1,914.3 crore in the same period last year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 650.6 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 32.7% from 32.1% in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company closed 1.94% lower at Rs 29.75 per share, compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 24.22% year-to-date and 75.52% over the past 12 months.