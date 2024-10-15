Reliance Misses Profit Estimate On Poor Show By Energy Units

Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, reported profit that again missed analysts’ estimates, as weak margins from its core oil refining business outweighed the benefits trickling in from higher telecom tariffs.

Net income at India’s largest company by market value slipped 4.8% to Rs 16,560 crore ($2 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with the same period last year, according to an exchange filing Monday. That fell short of the Rs 18,814 crore average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, making this the sixth straight quarter of earnings miss.

The refining-to-retail conglomerate reported a revenue to Rs 2.35 lakh crore, meeting estimates. Total costs climbed 1.4% to Rs 2.15 lakh crore, the filing said. Other income surged 27% to Rs 4,880 crore.

“Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business,” Ambani said in a statement. “This helped partially offset weak contribution from oil-to-chemicals business which was impacted by unfavorable global demand-supply dynamics.”