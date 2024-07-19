Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise 2%

NDTV ProfitEarningsReliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise 2%
Net profit of the telecom company rose 2% sequentially to Rs 5,445 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

19 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s third-quarter profit increased during the three months ended June.

The net profit of the telecom company rose 2% sequentially to Rs 5,445 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Reliance Jio Q1 FY25 Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue rose 2% to Rs 26,478 crore.

  • Ebitda increased 2.3% to Rs 13,920 crore.

  • Ebitda margin expanded to 52.6% versus 52.3%.

Shares of the parent firm Reliance Industries fell 1.78% to Rs 3,116.95 each on Friday, ahead of the announcement of its first quarter results. This compared with a 1.1% decline in the country's benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

