Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise 2%

The Jio logo is seen outside a shop in Mumbai. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s third-quarter profit increased during the three months ended June.
The net profit of the telecom company rose 2% sequentially to Rs 5,445 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Reliance Jio Q1 FY25 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue rose 2% to Rs 26,478 crore.
Ebitda increased 2.3% to Rs 13,920 crore.
Ebitda margin expanded to 52.6% versus 52.3%.
Shares of the parent firm Reliance Industries fell 1.78% to Rs 3,116.95 each on Friday, ahead of the announcement of its first quarter results. This compared with a 1.1% decline in the country's benchmark NSE Nifty 50.