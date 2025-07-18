Reliance Jio Q1 Results: ARPU Sees 1.3% Sequential Uptick At Rs 208.8
Reliance Jio Q1 Results: The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. logged a bottom-line of Rs 6,711 crore, compared to Rs 6,642 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25.
Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. reported a 1% sequential increase in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to the financial results announced by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Friday, July 18.
The telecom arm of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate logged a bottom-line of Rs 6,711 crore, compared to Rs 6,642 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25. The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 1.3% to Rs 208.8, compared to Rs 206.2 in the previous quarter.
Reliance Jio Q1FY26 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 30,088 crore versus Rs 30,018 crore
EBITDA up 5% at Rs 16,690 crore versus Rs 15,852 crore
Margin flat at 54.04%
Net profit rises 1% to Rs 6,711 crore versus Rs 6,642 crore
ARPU increases 1.3% to Rs 208.8 versus Rs 206.2
Reliance Jio added 9.9 million subscribers in the June quarter, while the total number of subscribers stood at 498.1 million by the end of the quarter. JioTrue5G user base stood at 212 million and crossed the 200-million milestone.
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “We have delivered a milestone quarter at Jio with our 5G and home subscriber base crossing the 200 million and 20 million marks respectively. Jio continues to bring next generation services for its users with the launch of JioGames Cloud and JioPC bundle at affordable prices to drive adoption of digital services in India."