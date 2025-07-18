Reliance Jio Q1 Results: ARPU Sees 1.3% Sequential Uptick At Rs 208.8

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. reported a 1% sequential increase in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to the financial results announced by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Friday, July 18.

The telecom arm of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate logged a bottom-line of Rs 6,711 crore, compared to Rs 6,642 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25. The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 1.3% to Rs 208.8, compared to Rs 206.2 in the previous quarter.