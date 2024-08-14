ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Infra Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 69.47 Crore
The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 7,256.21 crore from Rs 5,645.32 crore a year ago.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. reported on Wednesday that its consolidated net loss for the June 2024 quarter was reduced to Rs 69.47 crore. In comparison, the company had registered a net loss of Rs 494.83 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the exchange filing.
Its expenses rose to Rs 6,799.30 crore from Rs 6,372 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.
Reliance Infrastructure specializes in offering engineering and construction services across various sectors, including power, roads, metro rail, and broader infrastructure projects.
(With PTI Inputs)
