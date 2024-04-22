Reliance Industries, Tejas Networks Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd. and Mahindra Logistics Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of the year-ended March 2024 on Monday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 2.36 lakh crore and Rs 19,727 crore, respectively, for the three months through March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg. The consolidated revenue of India's largest company by market value may rise 4.96% sequentially on higher sales in the refining, telecom and retail segments.

Fuel refining profitability remains key to upcoming earnings, according to Morgan Stanley, which expects a 6% rise QoQ in net profit for RIL.

Telecom gear-maker Tejas Networks is likely to post a net loss of Rs 3 crore and revenue of Rs 804 crore.

Rallis India Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.