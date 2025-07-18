Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Profit Up 39% On One-Time Gain, Margin Expands By 80 Basis Points
RIL's profit included other income of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments, including proceeds from Reliance’s stake in Asian Paints.
Reliance Industries reported a 39% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 26,994 crore for the June quarter, driven by a one-time gain from the sale of listed investments.
Revenue, which came in in line with estimates, declined 7% sequentially to Rs 2.43 lakh crore from Rs 2.61 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries Q1 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 7% to 2.43 lakh crore versus 2.61 lakh crore (Estimate: Rs 2.41 lakh crore)
Ebitda down 2% to Rs 42,905 crore versus Rs 43,832 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,497 crore)
Margin expanded 80 basis points to 17.6% versus 16.8% (Estimate: 18.4%)
Profit up 39% to Rs 19,775 crore versus Rs 19,407 crore (Estimate: Rs 19,775 crore)
"During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices," Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement. "Natural decline in KGD6 gas production resulted in marginally lower Ebitda for Oil & Gas segment."
O2C Revenue Falls
Revenue from the oil-to-chemicals business declined 6% to Rs 1.55 lakh crore from Rs 1.65 lakh crore. The fall was due to lower crude oil prices and reduced volumes caused by a planned shutdown. Segment revenues were supported by higher domestic placement of transportation fuels through Jio-bp.
Oil and Gas Drops
Revenue from the oil and gas segment fell 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,103 crore from Rs 6,440 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue declined 1.2% due to lower KGD6 gas volumes from natural decline in production, lower realisations from coal bed methane (CBM) gas, and weaker crude price realisations.
This was partly offset by improved KGD6 gas prices, which averaged $9.97 per MMBTU in Q1 FY26 compared to $9.27 per MMBTU a year earlier. Average CBM gas prices were lower at $9.90 per MMBTU in the quarter. Average KGD6 production stood at 26.55 MMSCMD of gas and around 19,300 barrels per day of oil and condensate.
Retail Revenue Slips
Retail segment revenue dropped 5% to Rs 84,172 crore from Rs 88,637 crore.