Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Profit Up 39% On One-Time Gain, Margin Expands By 80 Basis Points

Reliance Industries reported a 39% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 26,994 crore for the June quarter, driven by a one-time gain from the sale of listed investments.

Net profit, which came in above street estimates of Rs 19,775 crore, included other income of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments, including proceeds from Reliance’s stake in Asian Paints.

Revenue, which came in in line with estimates, declined 7% sequentially to Rs 2.43 lakh crore from Rs 2.61 lakh crore.