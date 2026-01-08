Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Date, Time And All You Need To Know

Reliance Industries Ltd. will announce its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025 on Jan. 16, according to an exchange filing by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Thursday.

"...please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," RIL stated.

While the exact time of the earnings release is not know, the results are typically released by RIL after the market hours.

Along with the consolidated and standalone results of the conglomerate, RIL will also release the earnings of its key unlisted arms — Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail Ventures.