Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Date, Time And All You Need To Know
Along with the consolidated and standalone results of the conglomerate, RIL will also release the earnings of its key unlisted arms — Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail Ventures.
Reliance Industries Ltd. will announce its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025 on Jan. 16, according to an exchange filing by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Thursday.
"...please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," RIL stated.
While the exact time of the earnings release is not know, the results are typically released by RIL after the market hours.
Before the third quarter results come out, here's a refresher for Q2 FY26:
Reliance Industries Q2 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 2,54,623 crore versus Rs 2,43,632 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,47,800 crore)
Ebitda up 6.9% to Rs 45,885.00 crore versus Rs 42,905.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 45,151 crore)
Margin at 18.02% versus 17.61% (Estimate: 18.2%)
Profit down 33% to Rs 18,165 crore versus Rs 26,994 crore (Estimate: Rs 19,883 crore)
Reliance Retail Revenue Q2 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 79,128 crore versus Rs 73,720 crore.
Ebitda up 6.9% Rs 6,816 crore versus Rs 6,381 crore
Margin at 8.6% versus 8.7%
Net profit up 5.7% at Rs 3,457 crore versus Rs 3,271 crore.
Reliance Jio Q2 Results
Revenue increased by 14.9% year-on-year
Reliance Jio ARPU rose to Rs 211.4 in comparison to Rs 208.8. This was in line with estimates.
Subscribers also rose to 50.6 crore in comparison to 49.81 crore in the previous quarter.
Reliance Industries Oil-To-Chemical Segment Q2
Revenue for oil-to-chemical segment rose 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,60,558 crore.
Production meant for sale increased 2.3% year-on-year with higher throughput in both primary and secondary units.
Ebitda increased by 20.9% year-on-year to Rs 15,008 crore with sharp rebound in transportation fuel cracks and improvement in polymer margins.
This was, however, partially offset by weak polyester chain deltas.
Ebitda was also supported by sustained higher volumes in domestic fuel retailing.
On Thursday, RIL's shares closed 2.23% lower at Rs 1,470.7 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.