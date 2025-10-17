ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Q2 Results: Profit Down 33%, Misses Estimates
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s profit for the three months ending September missed street estimates.
Reliance Industries Q2 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 2,54,623 crore versus Rs 2,43,632 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,47,800 crore)
Ebitda up 6.9% to Rs 45,885.00 crore versus Rs 42,905.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 45,151 crore)
Margin at 18.02% versus 17.61% (Estimate: 18.2%)
Profit down 33% to Rs 18,165 crore versus Rs 26,994 crore (Estimate: Rs 19,883 crore)
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.
