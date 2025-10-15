Reliance Industries Q2 Preview: Profit To Drop 26% On High Base In Subdued Quarter

Reliance Industries Ltd. is expected to report subdued earnings in the second quarter of the financial year 2026, with modest revenue growth but a sharp decline in net profit due to a one-off gain in the previous quarter.

Jio is likely to continue its steady upward trajectory, supported by tariff hikes and subscriber additions.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's July-September quarter revenue is expected to rise 1.7% on a sequential basis. Operating margin is projected to improve to 18.2% from 17.6%.

RIL is scheduled to announce the Q2 results on Friday, Oct. 17.

Besides the headline numbers, the street will closely monitor the margin trends in the refinery and petrochemical segments, which have struggled lately.

Retail performance during the festive season will also be under watch. GST cuts on apparel in late September are expected to give a fillip to demand.

Commentary on potential tariff hikes ahead of Jio's IPO and Jio Fibre's growth trajectory will also be of interest.