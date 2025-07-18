Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd. is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 19,775 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 2,41,800 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post an Ebitda of Rs 44,497 crore, with margins likely to be at 18.4%.

JSW Steel Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,062 crore and revenue of Rs 42,790 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 7,234 crore, while margin is seen at 16.9%.

Bandhan Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 324 crore, while its net interest income is likely to come in at Rs 2,805.1 crore.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: