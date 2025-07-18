Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc — Earnings Estimates
L&T Finance, Bandhan Bank and Hindustan Zinc are also among the companies that will post their Q1FY26 results on Friday. Check the earning estimates here.
Reliance Industries Ltd. is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 19,775 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 2,41,800 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post an Ebitda of Rs 44,497 crore, with margins likely to be at 18.4%.
JSW Steel Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,062 crore and revenue of Rs 42,790 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 7,234 crore, while margin is seen at 16.9%.
Bandhan Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 324 crore, while its net interest income is likely to come in at Rs 2,805.1 crore.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday:
Hindustan Zinc will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,108 crore and revenue of Rs 7,675 crore for the first quarter, according to the estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 3,798 crore, while margin is seen at 49.4%.
L&T Finance is expected to post a profit of Rs 681 crore, while its total income is likely to be at Rs 2,457 crore.
Other companies reporting their June quarter financials on Friday include Aarti Drugs, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, ASI Industries, IndiaMART InterMESH, Kerala Ayurveda, Mastek, Indosolar, and more.