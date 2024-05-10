Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results: Posts 3% Decline In Net Profit To Rs 61 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsRelaxo Footwears Q4 Results: Posts 3% Decline In Net Profit To Rs 61 Crore
For the full financial year 2023-24, its net profit rose to Rs 200.47 crore, from Rs 154.47 crore in the previous fiscal.

10 May 2024, 02:59 AM IST
Source: Representative image for Relaxo Footware (unsplash)

Relaxo Footwears on Thursday reported a 3% decline in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 61.39 crore, as against Rs 63.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 747.21 crore from Rs 764.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a regulatory filing showed.

Its total expenses reduced to Rs 669.98 crore in the January-March period, from Rs 683.85 crore a year ago, the regulatory filing showed.

Relaxo Footwears' scrip closed at Rs 843.45 on Thursday, 0.19% lower than its previous close on the BSE.

