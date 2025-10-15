REC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More
REC share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 573.3 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 10, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 348.6 on Aug. 29, 2025.
State-owned REC Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It is a Maharatna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power. Here’s everything you need to know about REC’s Q2FY26 earnings schedule.
REC Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, REC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 17, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending Sept. 30.
The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for FY26.
"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of REC Limited ("REC" / "the Company") will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. To consider and declare 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any," the company said in the filing.
ALSO READ
Reliance Q2 Results: RIL Quarterly Results Date, Earnings Call Schedule, What To Expect And More
REC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 to Oct. 19.
REC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company is yet to announce the schedule of an earnings call to discuss the results of Q2FY26 with investors and analysts.
REC Share Price History
Shares of REC Ltd. have gained 0.83% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the PSU stock has fallen 0.58% and in the past six months, it has fallen 11.12%. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have plunged by 25.58%. Over the past year, the stock has dropped 31.25%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 573.3 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 10, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 348.6 on Aug. 29, 2025.
At 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday, REC shares were trading 1.61% up at Rs 376.25 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.57% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.