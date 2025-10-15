REC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, REC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 17, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending Sept. 30.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for FY26.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of REC Limited ("REC" / "the Company") will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. To consider and declare 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any," the company said in the filing.